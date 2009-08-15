What Is a Roman Soaking Tub?

Image Credit: hikesterson/iStock/GettyImages

Taking a bath is often associated with relaxing and with peace and quiet. The bath is a place where you can get away from the daily grind and practice some self-care. A Roman soaking tub offers a spacious area where you can lounge and soak while you forget about your worries and responsibilities, even if it's only for a short time. Roman tubs, also known as garden tubs, are bigger than standard-size bathtubs.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

A Brief History of Roman Baths

During the Roman Empire, baths were a place to bathe as well as to relax and socialize. Many Roman cities had public baths that consisted of various tubs with different temperatures as well as pools. Wealthy individuals could afford to have their own private baths and could enjoy soaking in the comfort of their homes instead of going to the public baths.

Advertisement

What Is a Roman Bathtub?

A Roman tub, or Roman soaking tub, is a type of bathtub that can be installed in your home. This style of tub is ideal if you want to create a space for full-body relaxing.

Advertisement

Roman tubs can be made of different materials, ranging from fiberglass or acrylic to more expensive materials, including enameled cast iron or stone resin, which influences the cost of the tub. DIY installation may be possible, if you have the necessary skills, but it is usually best to hire a professional to ensure that the tub is installed properly and the plumbing is correct.

Advertisement

Roman bathtubs have their advantages since you can be fully immersed in the water without your arms, hands, or knees being exposed and getting cold. However, you can't install these types of bathtubs in just any bathroom; these freestanding tubs require a larger bathroom space.

Advertisement

What Is a Garden Tub?

The name "garden tub" was dubbed in France during the 18th century, when citizens with money had the luxury of owning their own bathtubs at home and could also afford the plumbing. Bathtubs were usually placed near a window overlooking a well-tended garden, providing a beautiful view to a person soaking in the tub. A bathtub with a garden view became known as a garden tub.

Advertisement

The terms "garden tub" and "Roman tub" can be used interchangeably. Garden tubs are known by various other names, including soaking tub, whirlpool bathtub, and freestanding bathtub. Sometimes bathtubs that have stairs for entry are referred to as Roman tubs too.