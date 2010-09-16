How to Set the Stain of Coffee-Dyed Fabrics

Dyeing fabrics with everyday food items is an environmentally friendly alternative to using chemical dyes. Coffee can be used to give lighter-colored clothing or fabric a brown hue (but it doesn't tend to show up well on darker fabrics). If you want to use the dyed item more than once, you will need to set the stain so that it doesn't wear out or wash out. Here is what you need and how to set the stain in coffee-dyed fabrics.