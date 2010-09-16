Dyeing fabrics with everyday food items is an environmentally friendly alternative to using chemical dyes. Coffee can be used to give lighter-colored clothing or fabric a brown hue (but it doesn't tend to show up well on darker fabrics). If you want to use the dyed item more than once, you will need to set the stain so that it doesn't wear out or wash out. Here is what you need and how to set the stain in coffee-dyed fabrics.
Things You'll Need
Large bowl
White vinegar
Wooden spoon
Clothesline
How to Set the Stain of Coffee-Dyed Fabrics
Step 1: Wring Out the Fabric
After dyeing the fabric in coffee and achieving the color you are seeking, wring as much moisture as possible from the fabric by squeezing it with your hands. Take care if you are working with a more delicate fiber, like wool or silk, as these can be more fragile when wet.
Step 2: Fill a Bowl with Water and Vinegar
Fill a large bowl (one that is large enough to hold the fabric with which you are working) with hot water from the tap. Add 1 to 5 tablespoons of white vinegar to the water. If you are dyeing something small, a single tablespoon will be fine. If you are dyeing a larger item, like a tablecloth, you will need up to 5 tablespoons. Let the fabric sit for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon to make sure all of the fabric is submerged in the vinegar water.
Step 3: Air-Dry the Fabric
Remove the fabric from the bowl containing the vinegar and gently wring the excess water out of it. Hang up the fabric, preferably on an outdoor clothesline but out of direct, strong sunlight, as this could fade it. Leave it to dry.
Step 4: Iron the Fabric
Once the fabric has been air-dried, iron it to set the color. Use a temperature setting appropriate for the fabric you've dyed; cotton and linen need a hotter iron temperature than silk. Artificial fabrics usually take a cooler iron, but these aren't ideal for coffee dyeing anyway, as they tend not to absorb natural dyes well.
Step 5: Care for Your Item Properly
To prolong the color of the coffee-dyed fabric, take care when washing your item. Only wash the whole item when it needs it. Hand wash it in cold water and use a mild detergent suitable for delicate fabrics that is unscented and pH neutral. Air-dry the item out of direct sunlight. Natural dyes do tend to fade more than other fabrics, but if you are mindful of how you take care of your coffee-dyed item, it could retain its color for some time.