How to Hang Wooden Signs at Home

Hang lightweight signs on a nail or screw using picture-hanging hardware. Purchase picture-hanging hardware at your local hardware store or online.

Check the weight rating on the hardware you intend to purchase. It is typically printed on the the package.

Locate the stud using an electronic stud finder. Tap a nail or drive a screw into the stud at the appropriate height. More than one nail or screw at the same height can be used for large pieces.

Use Sheetrock anchors where no stud is available. Follow the package instructions for best results. Typical anchors may require drilling before inserting the anchors. Newer plastic screw type anchors twist in with a screwdriver.

Attach the hardware to the sign. Follow the package instructions for installation. There are a wide variety of hanging hardware types. Wire hangers and sawtooth-type picture-hanging brackets are two of the more common. A wire hanger is tied between two small eye-hooks driven into the frame. A small pilot hole can help to start it, then turn it tight with pliers.

Attach sawtooth brackets with a hammer and nail. Sawtooth brackets are small nickel or brass brackets with nails holes at each end. The bottom edge looks like the blade of a saw. It rests on a nail or screw and can be moved to different notches on the bracket to better balance the picture or sign. More than one bracket can be used for large signs.