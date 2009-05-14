How to Spray-Paint Artificial Flowers

By Kelsey Graham, MA Updated February 24, 2022
Image Credit: Алексей Tрифонов/iStock/GettyImages

Artificial flowers are a simple yet beautiful way to add color and style to your home. If you're looking to customize your artificial flowers, try spray paint. You can spray-paint artificial flowers entirely or use the paint to add accent colors. Spray paint will quickly give your fabric or silk artificial flowers a unique flair with many texture and finishing options.

Tip

Make sure to have some cooking spray, baby oil, or nail polish remover with acetone on hand if you need to remove spray paint from your skin.

Choosing the Right Spray Paint

Some spray paints are marketed specifically for artificial flowers, but you don't need a flower-specific version. Depending on how intense you want the color of your flowers to be, flower-specific spray paint might be a good choice if you'd like a lighter hue to your petals. Otherwise, feel free to choose any color, including glitter or metallic finishes.

Things You'll Need

How to Spray-Paint Artificial Flowers

Step 1: Clean the Flowers

Dust or wipe any debris from the petals so they are clean. Paint sprayed over any dust will create bumps in your final product.

Step 2: Set Up Your Work Station

Make sure to work in a well-ventilated space to avoid inhaling excess paint fumes. Protect your work area by putting down a newspaper or poster board to protect against spray-painting any unwanted surfaces.

Step 3: Spray the Front of the Flowers

Slowly spray the front side of the petals with your color of choice. Let the flowers dry for 10 to 15 minutes before adding another layer of color to the front. If you're wanting to have more control over the amount of paint that comes out of the can, use an aerosol gun attachment for both comfort and precision.

Step 4: Spray the Back of the Flowers

Once the front side of the petals has sufficiently dried (around 10 to 15 minutes), use care to spray the back of the flower petals with paint. You may need to repeat steps 3 and 4 depending on how intense you'd like the color of the flowers to be. Set the flowers aside to dry completely before adding new colors.

Step 5: Add Accent Colors to the Flowers

Once dried, add any accent colors to the flower petals to finish your design. When you are finished, move your flowers to a clean place to dry to prevent them from sticking to your work surface. Let the flowers dry for at least two to three hours before using them or decorating with them.

Tip

If you want more control over the color or design, try hand-painting silk flowers using acrylic paint diluted with water to easily lighten and darken paint colors.

