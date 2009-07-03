Can You Use Regular Detergent in HE Washers?

Things You'll Need
HE washer
Regular liquid or powered laundry detergent
High efficiency (HE) washers are designed to clean clothes using less energy, water and detergent. You can use regular detergent in an HE washer; but there are specially formulated, low-suds detergents made for these front-loading machines. HE detergent typically costs more than regular laundry detergent, but you're able to use a lot less of it to clean a load of clothes. Use regular detergent only when there isn't any HE detergent available.
Step 1
Use 1/2 to 1/3 as much regular laundry detergent as you would use of HE detergent in a HE washer. Regular laundry detergent is designed to produce more suds for cleaning, which is not necessary in a HE washer.
Step 2
Use a hot water cycle to help clean the clothes. Regular detergent does not produce the same cleaning results as more concentrated HE detergent. Hot water helps the regular detergent dissolve and rinse away.
Step 3
Select a heavy-duty or regular wash cycle to spin out the excess soap, but remember that using regular detergent in a HE washer should be reserved for heavier clothes. Don't wash delicate items in this manner.
Step 4
Read your owner's manual and use caution if deviating away from the HE washer instructions. While you can use regular detergent in much smaller quantities occasionally, it is not advisable to do this on a regular basis.
Warning
Use only a fraction of regular detergent in a HE machine to prevent excess suds, motor wear and tear and possibly a mess on your laundry room floor.
Be aware that the different formulation of regular detergent may mean your clothes won't be as clean as they are when you use HE detergent.