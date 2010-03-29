How to Carry a Washer & Dryer Up a Steep Flight of Stairs

Whether you live in a third-floor walkup or you have an upper level laundry room, moving a washer and dryer upstairs requires a bit of strategy. Washers and dryers aren't exceptionally heavy, but when you want to move them up a steep flight of stairs, it can seem as if they weigh a ton. The main concern when moving a washer and dryer (or moving any other appliance) is your physical safety, followed by the care of the appliances. By following a few simple guidelines and moving only one appliance at a time, you can be sure to not have any moving mishaps.