How to Use the Shark Steam Cleaner

Shark steam cleaners, such as the Pro Steam Pocket Mop, offer several steam settings tailored to different levels of cleaning, from dusting to deep cleaning to scrubbing. These steam cleaners require water and microfiber mop pads designed to fit specific Shark steam mop models. General use simply requires adding water, waiting for it to heat, and then mopping as you would with a regular mop. Depending on the water hardness level in your area, you may need to unclog the steam nozzle from time to time.

Basic Shark Steam Mop Instructions

Fill the water reservoir on your Shark steam mop while the mop is unplugged. Pull down on or twist the water tank's cap to open the tank. The exact method varies based on the mop model, but it should be obvious by just looking at it. Pour soft tap water or distilled water into the tank until the tank is completely full. Replace the cap.

Make sure the floor is free from debris, such as pet hair or dirt, and sweep if necessary. Otherwise, the mop won't do its job well. Ensure the mop has a cleaning pad in place and then plug in the mop. The mop goes into standby mode, indicated by a blinking light. After a few minutes, press the steam button to activate the mop for use. Doing so illuminates the light to a solid color.

Different Shark mop models have different ways of releasing extra steam-cleaning power. For instance, some Genius models require flipping the mop head backward to release an extra burst of steam, while some versions of the Pro Steam Pocket Mop require one to three presses of the on/standby button for increasing levels of steam based on your cleaning needs. It's best to consult the actual model manual for specific features, as Shark updates its mops frequently. Run the mop back and forth over the floor as you would with any manual old-school sponge mop or dust mop. Some models also have options to refresh carpets and rugs, but check your manual to ensure that yours has the carpet-glider device to do this.

Washing the Mop Pads

Some Shark steam mops have a washable, reusable microfiber cleaning pad, which cuts down on unnecessary waste. Clean this by first shaking it over a trash can to catch any loose debris. If you see any loose threads on the mop pad, cut them off. As long as the pad is in good shape overall, it's reusable.

Wash the pad using a liquid laundry soap and water. Shark recommends washing the pads separately from other fabrics, which may cause lint that gets stuck on the pads. Unless you have a lot of mop pads, it may make more sense to hand wash the pads in a bucket or small washtub. Wear rubber gloves if you'd rather not touch the dirty pads. Dry the pads on a low-heat setting in the dryer or hang them on a clothesline to air-dry.

Unclogging the Steam Nozzle

Shark steam mops come with a nozzle-cleaning tool, but if you no longer have it, a bent paperclip works just as well. Remove the mop head from the main mop assembly when the device is cool; the exact method for doing this varies based on the model. Look for the opening of the steam nozzle, which emits steam through the mop head. Push the paperclip or nozzle tool through the hole to remove any mineral buildup blocking or partially blocking the hole. This buildup eventually causes clogs that minimize the mop's ability to release sufficient steam.

Regular tap water causes mineral buildup, also called limescale, on all sorts of devices used in or near water within the home. If you know your home has hard water, switch to using distilled water in your Shark steam mop. Distilled water prevents such buildup and also prevents chalky water spots from developing on the floor after using the steam mop.