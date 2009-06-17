How to Use a Keurig Single Cup Coffee Maker

If there's anything better than a cup of coffee in the morning, it's using a convenient coffee maker that makes coffee in a matter of minutes. That's where single-cup coffee makers come in. Using a single-cup coffee maker is usually as simple as popping in a coffee pod and selecting your desired mug size. You also need to know how to fill the unit's water reservoir so that coffee brewing is possible. Single-cup coffee makers have gained popularity among homeowners as well as workplaces and businesses, so it's good to understand their use even if you don't own one yourself. You never know when you may encounter one in a waiting room or break area. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to use a Keurig coffee maker and the best models to buy.

How to Use a Single-Serve Keurig Coffee Maker

Step 1 Verify that the machine is plugged in and that the power is on. You'll find the power button on the top right side of most units. When the power is turned on, the unit will begin gurgling and heating the water to 192 degrees Fahrenheit. Wait until the unit has finished the heating process to proceed. Advertisement Step 2 Fill the reservoir. Keurig machines store enough water for several cups of coffee. Some have reservoirs that lift away from the machine; others require that you pour water into a static reservoir. The reservoir lid is on the top left of the machine. Lift it to pour in the water. You may hear a buzzing noise. This is normal and is the sound of the machine pulling water into the heating chamber. Advertisement Step 3 Choose your coffee. Many machines come with a selection of K-cups, which are individual plastic pods containing both the coffee and a filter. Hot chocolates and teas are also available in K-cups, and the machine can make other items. Choose the flavor you would like, but do not remove the foil lid. Advertisement Step 4 Insert the K-cup into the machine. The K-cup goes into a special slot in the front. To find it, gently lift the gray handle on the front of the unit. This will expose the coffee chamber. Insert the pod into the hole and use the handle to close the coffee chamber. When the chamber is fully closed, your Keurig display will read "Ready to Brew." If your unit lacks a display, the buttons on the right side of the unit that allow you to choose a cup size will blink. Advertisement Tip You may feel a slight resistance as the coffee chamber latches. This is normal and not cause for concern. Step 5 Place your coffee mug on the tray at the bottom center of the machine. Be sure your mug is appropriately sized for the machine you're using. Usually, you'll want a mug that holds 10 ounces or more and will fit on the tray. Step 6 Choose your mug size, if your machine provides this option. On some units, you will need to press the "brew" button. Others will automatically begin brewing when you press the appropriate mug-size button. If you have not used a Keurig before, it's best to choose the smallest option so the cup does not overflow. Advertisement Step 7 Remember to open the coffee chamber and remove the used K-cup. Keep the coffee chamber open and unlatched between uses. Tip A common complaint about Keurig coffeemakers is that they are wasteful. The K-cups are plastic and are thrown away after each use. Luckily, there are reusable cups you can buy that are refillable, and they work with any kind of ground coffee. Opt for these reusable K-cups if you want to avoid excess plastic waste or want to use your favorite coffee blends.

The Best Keurig Coffee Makers

This coffee maker is a classic for a reason. It's easy to use, has a large water reservoir, and has multiple cup sizes to choose from. Plus, it's under $100.

If you like to switch it up between drip coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos, the Keurig K-Cafe is for you. You can brew your coffee as per usual with a K-cup pod and use the built-in milk frother to whip up foamy milk.

If you like to drink a few cups of coffee throughout the day or live in a household of coffee drinkers, try the Keurig K-Duo Plus. It comes with a 12-cup carafe for larger batches or you can opt for multiple sizes of single cups of coffee.

Whether you like your coffee hot or iced, the Keurig K-Elite has you covered with a button for hot water on demand, iced coffee, strong coffee, and five different cup sizes.

Great for small spaces, there Keurig K-Mini Plus is sleek and compact at less than 5 inches wide.

With four coffee cup sizes, a large reservoir, and simple button controls, the Keurig K-Select can give your coffee an extra boost with a "strong brew" option.

Get your most flavorful cup of coffee yet with the Keurig K-Supreme Plus, a coffee maker with MultiStream Technology that uses multiple streams of water to extract more flavor from each K-cup.