How to Clean a Grill Brush (Because Let's Face It — You Probably Never Have)

Nothing says summertime quite like firing up the grill — but be honest: When was the last time you remembered to clean your grill brush? An important tool of the barbecue season, your grill brush helps remove burnt food particles and even bacteria from your grates. Though you may diligently scrub your grill each and every time after use, it won't do you much good if your grill brush is dirty and dingy itself.

Because a wire grill brush generally has bristles made of stainless steel or brass, the bristles will stand up to serious scrubbing as you use it to clean your grill. As with any scrubbing tool you use for tough cleaning jobs, a wire grill brush will invariably become soiled over time. Keep your wire grill brush in superior condition by removing the greasy, grimy gunk it accumulates. Most importantly, know when it's time to throw your grill brush away and trade it in for a newer model.

Things You'll Need Second grill brush

Bucket

Dish soap

Garden hose

1. Remove Large Debris

Tap your grill brush firmly against a hard surface to knock off any large chunks of grilling debris from the bristles.

2. Remove Debris in the Bristles

Use a second grilling brush to remove debris caught in the bristles. Place the two brushes together with bristles facing each other. Rub the bristles of one brush over the bristles of the other brush to dislodge debris deep within the bristles. Continue rubbing until you remove all debris.

3. Scrub the Grill Brush

Fill a bucket half full with water from the garden hose. Add several squirts of dishwashing soap to the water, and swirl the water around to activate the bubbles. Place both grill brushes into the soapy water, and scrub the bristles against each other to wash the bristles and remove greasy residues. Continue scrubbing the bristles until you have removed all grease. Rinse the brushes well under cool water and hang them to dry.

When to Replace a Grill Brush

Grill brushes tend to need replacing after a season of grilling (or perhaps sooner if you consider yourself quite the barbecue artist), or around 100 grilling sessions or so. It's crucial to replace grill brushes as soon as you notice any wear and tear, such as rusting or missing bristles.

Warning Missing wire grill brush bristles can especially be a health hazard, as they can get lodged into food and ingested by unsuspecting barbecue attendees. Though not a super common injury, errant wire bristles can get lodged in the throat or intestines and may need to be removed in a surgery. Always check your grill plates for loose bristles, or use a nylon grill brush as an alternative.