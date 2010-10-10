How to Reset a KitchenAid Microwave

Image Credit: monkeybusinessimages/iStock/GettyImages

KitchenAid appliances are known for their quality and durability. But when the KitchenAid microwave isn't performing at its peak, it can be annoying. If the KitchenAid microwave display is not working or operating correctly, then a few troubleshooting tips can often get it back to its best performance.

Before you unplug the microwave to reset it or replace it altogether, complete a quick diagnostic to solve simple and common issues.

Problems With Heating

To check the heating of the appliance, KitchenAid recommends placing a cup of water in the center of the microwave and setting the appliance on high for one minute. If the water is not warm, check the controls and make sure you are using the correct power level.

When the KitchenAid microwave display is blank, it could mean that the power has been disrupted to the unit. Check the power cord for any damage and make sure that it is snugly placed into the electrical outlet in the wall.

If the electrical outlet is definitely working and there is no problem with the microwave's plug, then check that the household circuit breaker hasn't inadvertently been tripped. A circuit breaker will trip if it is overloaded. Make sure the microwave isn't overloading the circuit.

KitchenAid Microwave Error Codes

The display on the KitchenAid microwave is handy for more than just showing how many minutes remain until you can sample your hot dish. The codes that pop up on the display will alert you to issues with the small appliance before they become major problems. Before making any adjustments to the appliance, make sure that the oven and timer are off.

If the KitchenAid microwave display board shows an L or LOC, then the control lock has been enabled. To turn the control lock feature off, press and hold the cancel button for three seconds. Once the two tones have sounded, the L or LOC code should disappear from the display.

The demo mode is installed to help new users learn all of the functions that the KitchenAid appliance can perform. Demo mode will rotate the turntable, turn the light on and off and run the fan. To turn the demo mode off, touch and hold the timer off button or the number 3 on the keypad for three to five seconds, according to KitchenAid. Certain models may use the options/clock button. Consult the owner's manual if the appliance continues to be stuck in demo mode.

KitchenAid Microwave Reset

If troubleshooting the small appliance didn't alleviate the issue, then you will more than likely have to reset the machine. A display of PF id = 27 (or 30) or Err indicates that the machine will need a reset. The KitchenAid microwave reset process is fairly simple.

Push the cancel/off button to clear the display. The error code should disappear. If call service or other code pops up, then remove power from the unit for one minute to reset the machine. Return power to the unit by plugging it back in or flipping the breaker back on. Test the heating function of the microwave with 1 cup of water microwaved on high for one minute.

If the KitchenAid microwave display is blank after a reset, Repair Clinic notes that it could be a problem with the main control board. In this case, the unit will more than likely need to be serviced by a professional.