Common GE Microwave Problems and Solutions

In 1978, the SpaceMaker represented the first over-the-range microwave oven General Electric (GE) made. In 1984, GE microwave models appeared under the cabinet with a voice message memo system, followed by microwaves that could scan bar codes in 1997. You may be able to save time and money in service calls if you perform some GE microwave troubleshooting steps to repair some common problems. And GE microwave error codes can often help you diagnose the problem.