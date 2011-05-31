How to Clean the Garbage Disposal Opening Naturally

Many garbage disposals have rubber flaps at the opening to help keep things from splashing up into the sink during use. These flaps can get quite dirty, as they are in a hard-to-reach, hard-to-clean area of the sink. The metal opening of the sink which meets the rubber flaps can also get quite grungy.

The next time you make fresh lemonade or use lemons for a culinary project, mash the lemon rind (yellow-side up) around the opening of the sink and rubber flap area as if you were using a sponge. The rind and any pulp left on it will help degrime the opening of the disposal. To get rid of the dirty rind, simply chop it up in the disposal, which, as you know now, will help clean and freshen it as well.