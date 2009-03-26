How to Remove an InSinkErator Garbage Disposal

Image Credit: John Keeble/Moment/GettyImages

If you have an InSinkErator garbage disposal, you likely rely heavily on it to help rid you of food scraps and to keep your sink clean and plumbing clear. Over time, all garbage disposals break down or wear out, however. If you're experiencing issues with your InSinkErator unit, you may need to remove it. Once removed, you can either attempt to repair or replace the garbage disposal.

Disconnect the InSinkErator from Power

If you weren't present for your InSinkErator installation, you may not be certain how to uninstall it. The first step is to turn off the circuit that the garbage disposal is on. Then, unplug the unit. It's best to turn the power off at the circuit and unplug the disposal just to be safe.

Then, you'll need to identify the entry point for the wiring to your garbage disposal. This is usually located on the side or bottom of the unit. Remove the cover to this part of the disposal. Then, disconnect the black and white wires and remove the ground screw so that you can also disconnect the ground wire. There is likely a nut that secures the wiring to the disposal unit; remove this, and then pull the wires out.

Disconnect the Dishwasher and Drain

Assuming you also have a dishwasher installed, you'll need to remove the discharge hose that is located at the top of the disposal. Be sure your dishwasher isn't running before you do this. By loosening the clamp on the hose, you can get enough leverage to remove the hose from the disposal. There may be water in the hose, so keep a tub or bucket handy to keep things neat.

Your garbage disposal is also connected to a P-trap on the drain pipe. Before disconnecting it from the garbage disposal, place a bucket underneath to catch any water or gunk in the trap. Loosen the connectors on both sides of the curved trap, using pliers if necessary to disconnect them before pulling the trap downward to remove the pipe section. Then, rotate the InSinkErator a quarter turn to release it from the mount holding it to the drain. Once you've turned the unit enough it will fall from its mount, so be sure to have a hand beneath it to catch it.

If you'll be installing a new garbage disposal, you can leave your connections loose, as you'll need them when you add the new unit. If you don't plan to put in another garbage disposal, you should prepare to clamp off the hoses and close off the pipes as needed.

Replacing a Garbage Disposal

InSinkErator replacement, or the replacement of other garbage disposals made by this manufacturer, is fairly straightforward. Once you remove the old unit, you should be able to install the new one by following the instructions in the manual.

InSinkErator products are built with an "Easy Swap" system that allows you to seamlessly change out an old unit for a new one. Garbage disposals in their power series line come with everything you need to install them right in the box.

If you're unsure about how to install the new garbage disposal, it's best to consult a professional. Emerson offers you the option of hiring a technician to come to your home for installation or removal.