My Miele G832SC Dishwasher Will Not Drain

Miele dishwashers, including the G832SC, have several advanced options, such as a child safety lock, salt reservoir, water failure system, automatic closing door, delay start and a five-year limited warranty. This warranty is meant to protect owners experiencing problems with the dishwasher that they cannot resolve on their own, but many issues can be fixed through some basic troubleshooting, including problems with draining. For a Miele dishwasher not draining, an unlikely troubleshooting step actually begins with the garbage disposal.

Garbage Disposal and Dishwasher

Many owners do not realize that drainage problems with a dishwasher often originate with the kitchen garbage disposal. If the drain is clogged, the dishwasher becomes clogged as well because the two systems are connected. Run the garbage disposal to clear the drain. In addition, the knockout plug that blocks the dishwasher fitting to the disposal must be removed.

Miele Dishwasher Not Draining

The drain hose on the Miele dishwasher may get clogged, kinked or blocked and cause problems. The drain hose must be located less than 8 inches above the floor to drain properly, or it must be vented by a professional. The hose can also be checked for clogs by disconnecting it from the dishwasher, cleaning it out and reconnecting the hose and straightening it out.

Dirty Dishwasher Filter

While the Miele dishwasher has a filter to remove objects that might otherwise block the drain, sometimes the filter itself gets obstructed and causes problems. The filter is located on the bottom of the dishwasher next to the bottom spray arm.

Turn off the dishwasher, and disconnect the power before attempting to clean the filter, and then turn the filter handle in a counterclockwise direction. The filter can be lifted up and cleaned with water and a nylon brush.

Turn the filter over and push the clips on the bottom of the filter together to open the filter flap, which can be cleaned with water as well and then closed until the clip reengages. At this point, the filter is clean and can be returned to the dishwasher. Turn the handle clockwise until it locks into place.

Miele Drain Pump

The Miele dishwasher pump may become blocked, preventing proper drainage. If there is water left in the tub and the cycle was not interrupted, turn off the unit and remove the power plug from the outlet. Follow the directions to remove the filter, and use a small cup to scoop any water out of the cabinet.

A locking clamp is located on the side of the filter housing that should be titled to the side, and then the non-return valve, which looks like a round disc, can be pulled up and out. Once removed, clean any objects from the non-return valve and set it aside.

The drain pump is located beneath the non-return valve and should be examined for any objects or debris, cleaned as necessary and the impeller spun back and forth to ensure it moves freely. The non-return valve then can be replaced and locked into position with the clamp. Listen for the clamp to click into position.