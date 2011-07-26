How to Remove the Filter on a GE Profile Dishwasher

A GE Profile dishwasher has two filters: one that filters for fine particles and another that is for ultra-fine particles. The manufacturer recommends removing and cleaning both filters monthly. If you notice your dishes aren't as clean as expected when you empty the dishwasher, that's a sign that you should remove your GE Profile dishwasher filter and clean it.
Things You'll Need
Sponge
Liquid dish soap
Cleaning a GE Profile Dishwasher Filter
Step 1: Remove the Bottom Rack
Pull the bottom rack out of the dishwasher and set it aside so that you can access the filters. The ultra-fine filter sticks up above the floor at the bottom of the dishwasher and is surrounded by the fine filter, sometimes referred to as a mesh filter.
Step 2: Remove the Filters
Twist the ultra-fine filter counterclockwise. Lift it up and out of the machine. Cup your fingers around the opening where the ultra-fine filter fits, pulling the fine filter up and away from the two retaining tabs at the rear of the filter.
Step 3: Clean the Filters
Wash the ultra-fine filter with a sponge and soapy water. Remove any particles that are sticking to the filter.
Some GE dishwasher models have a two-part ultra-fine filter assembly that includes a filter basket that collects food particles. In that case, unlock the basket by turning it counterclockwise and pulling it away from the filter assembly. Dump out any food particles and clean the basket with a sponge and soapy water.
Clean the fine filter, or mesh plate, with a sponge and soapy water.
Step 4: Replace the Filters
Put the fine filter back in the dishwasher, being sure to place it under the retaining tabs that hold it in place. Reassemble the two-piece ultra-fine filter by twisting the filter basket clockwise.
Place the ultra-fine filter into the fine filter already installed in the machine. Use the arrow embossed in the fine filter to help you align the ultra-fine filter properly. Then put the bottom rack in the dishwasher.
Cleaning the GE Dishwasher Interior
In addition to cleaning your filters, you may want to occasionally clean and deodorize the inside of your dishwasher. You can use citric acid or a commercial dishwasher cleaning product. Cleaning the interior of the dishwasher helps to remove film and stains that result from hard water. The products can also help break up mineral deposits left by hard water.
Warning
When cleaning the filters, avoid using scouring pads or stiff brushes, which can scratch the filters.