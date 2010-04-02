How to Unlock a Whirlpool Dishwasher Child Lock

Image Credit: Grace Cary/Moment/GettyImages See More Photos

Some Whirlpool dishwasher models have a function called "control lock" that prevents someone from accidentally turning the machine on or off. This function locks the control panel keys. The control lock is a child safety feature because it prevents a small child who likes to push buttons from operating the dishwasher. Whether you have a small child in your home or not, you should know how to use the control lock.

Setting the Control Lock

The way you set the control lock varies depending on which Whirlpool dishwasher model you own.

Some Whirlpool dishwashers have a dedicated Control Lock button in the options section. Press the Control Lock display and hold it for three seconds. The Control Lock light will flash three times to indicate that the feature has been activated.

If your dishwasher doesn't have a dedicated Control Lock button, you have to press and hold a different display button. Depending on the machine, you might have to press and hold the Proscrub Upper, 4 Hr Delay, Sani Rinse, or Bottle Wash button to activate the control lock function. Check your owner's manual to see which applies for your model. The Control Lock light will be on while the function is active.

When your Whirlpool dishwasher is locked, you can open and close the dishwasher to load it, but the controls are locked. You will need to deactivate the control lock to start a cycle.

Turning Off the Control Lock

Deactivating the control lock function also varies based on your Whirlpool dishwasher model.

If your model has a dedicated Control Lock key, press the key and hold it for three seconds. If your machine is in sleep mode, you must press Start/Resume or Cancel or open and shut the dishwasher door before you can turn off the control lock function. If your machine requires you to use a key other than Control Lock to activate the lock, you should use the same button to deactivate the function. Press the key, such as 4 Hr Delay, for three seconds. The Control Lock light should go out, indicating that the safety feature has been turned off.

Keeping Kids Safe Around Dishwashers

Dishwashers pose a number of safety hazards for children. For example, when knives are placed in the silverware basket of a dishwasher, they are within reach of a small child, so it's important to keep your child away from the dishwasher while you're loading it.

Dishwasher racks can be dangerous even when empty because they are essentially blunt spikes that could injure a child who falls into them. Always supervise your children when they are near the dishwasher.