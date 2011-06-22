How to Reset a KitchenAid Dishwasher

Image Credit: ronstik/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

A KitchenAid dishwasher that won't run doesn't necessarily mean that is broken and requires service. A variety of issues can occur that affect its operation, and many can be fixed with a simple reset or reboot of the dishwasher's computerized control board.

Here's a step-by-step guide to resetting your KitchenAid dishwasher.

4 Reasons You May Need to Reset Your KitchenAid Dishwasher The dishwasher cycle won't advance.

The Clean-Complete light keeps blinking.

There are power interruptions.

The dishwasher fails to run altogether.

How to Do a Cold Reboot of a KitchenAid Dishwasher

The simplest way to reset a KitchenAid dishwasher is to clear the memory in the control panel's computer by turning off the unit. You can do this one of two ways:

Turn off the circuit breaker that powers the dishwasher, waiting at least five minutes before turning it back on. Unplug the unit from the wall and wait five minutes before plugging it back in.

Tip Another reason why the dishwasher isn't working may be because the circuit breaker isn't on. When flipping the circuit breaker switch, check to ensure that it stays fully engaged in the on position before resetting the dishwasher.

Reset the Cycle

If you just need to reset a cycle on a KitchenAid dishwasher, simply press and hold the Cancel or Cancel-Drain button to reset the cycle and choose a new one.

Control Panel Reset

When powering down the unit and turning it back on doesn't work, it may be best to reset the control panel's computer. To reset the control panel on a KitchenAid dishwasher, you'll need to press two buttons, one after the other, at least five times each for a total of 10 presses. The door must be completely shut while the buttons are being pressed.

Here's how to do a control panel reset on a KitchenAid dishwasher:

First push the Hi Temp, Hi Temp Scrub, or Hi Temp Wash button. Then, press the Heated Dry, Energy Saver Dry, or Air Dry button, depending on the model you have. After pressing the buttons, you may see the LEDs above the buttons engage, blink or activate. You may also hear the machine go through a series of self-diagnostics, such as the drain pump engaging or other activity. Don't interrupt this; allow the dishwasher to go through its self-assessment, which could take several minutes. Once the unit finishes press the Cancel or Cancel-Drain button; this starts the drain cycle, which can last up to two minutes. Once that cycle is finished, another desired cycle will be able to start.

What to Do When It Fails to Reset

When a KitchenAid dishwasher fails to reset, even after checking the power to the unit and/or going through the reset operation, it means there is a potential problem with the control panel's computer board or its fuse may be blown. The control panel and fuse can be accessed by removing the door panel. However, anyone who is inexperienced with this kind of repair should contact a service technician.