E1 Error Codes on Sharp Air Conditioners

Image Credit: Chet_W/iStock/GettyImages

Error codes on appliances can be frustrating, especially when you don't know what they refer to off the top of your head. Usually, pulling out the owner's manual or downloading it from the internet can help you find the meaning of the code so you can resolve the issue quickly. Luckily, the E1 error code on Sharp air conditioners is a relatively easy one to fix, and after a few quick, simple steps, you can get your air conditioner functioning once again. These codes will usually appear on the display window located on your remote control for the unit.

Advertisement

E1 Error Code Meaning

The E1 error code can be found in the Sharp air conditioner operating manual. The manual states that the error code appears when you need to clean the unit. This error code appears once the unit has functioned for approximately 720 hours and requires its filters to be checked. It's best not to ignore the error code because the unit will stop functioning until the error code has been reset by ultimately fixing the problem. The steps to clear the E1 error code are simple, and doing so will help your unit function properly for a longer period of time.

Clearing the Error Code

The first thing you need to do to reset the unit and clear the error code is to unplug the air conditioning unit from the power source. Unplugging the unit will make it safe to work on and prevent any unpleasant electrical surprises. The next step is to clean the filter, which is as simple as vacuuming to remove any debris or buildup that may have developed over the course of the 720 operating hours before the error occurred.

Advertisement

Once the filter is clean, locate the "Power" button, which acts as the on/off switch for the unit. Hold down the button and proceed to plug the unit in. Continue holding down the "Power" button until you hear a beep come from the unit. The beep should sound once the unit has been plugged in for about five seconds. Once you hear the beep, let go of the "Power" button and unplug the unit from the power source once again. Plug it back in right away, and your air conditioning unit should be reset and ready to operate.

What to Do for a Recurring E1 Error Code

If you've performed all of the steps and the air conditioning unit is still producing the same error code, there's another tactic you can try: Unplug the power cord from the power source once again. Locate the "Mode" button on the control panel and push and hold the button down. While holding down the "Mode" button, plug the unit back into the power supply. Wait approximately three seconds until the unit beeps and then let go of the "Mode" button.

Advertisement

Once you let go of the "Mode" button, your unit should begin operating as usual; however, press the "Power" button to stop the unit. Push the button once more to start the unit. It should be reset with no error code and begin functioning as usual. If you have further problems or are unsuccessful in getting the error code to disappear, contact the company for further instructions.