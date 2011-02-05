How to Clean Mitsubishi Split Air Conditioners

Things You'll Need
Mild detergent
Cloth
Vacuum
A split air conditioning unit has a wall-mounted unit on the inside of a house or apartment and an outdoor unit to take in air and cool it. The indoor unit only dispenses the air, so it runs quietly. (See Reference 1) A Mitsubishi split A/C unit needs cleaning in order to remain in working condition, like other such units. Filter cleaning is the largest consideration for the unit. (See Reference 2)
Step 1
Remove the front panel of the Mitsubishi split air conditioning unit. Wet a cloth and wipe off the panel to remove any dust or dirt buildup on it. (See Reference 2)
Step 2
Remove the air filter from the unit by pulling on the small handle. Vacuum the filter to remove any surface dust. Soak the filter in a solution of 1 teaspoon mild detergent and warm water for 10 to 15 minutes. Rinse it with clean water until the filter runs clean. Allow it to air dry in the shade before you place it back into the unit. (See Reference 2)
Step 3
Remove the air cleaning filter. Soak the filter in a solution of 2 teaspoons mild detergent with warm water for 15 minutes. Rinse the air cleaning filter with clean water. Allow it to air dry in the shade before you place it back into the split unit. (See Reference 2)
Step 4
Replace the front panel.
Hollan Johnson
Hollan Johnson is a freelance writer and contributing editor for many online publications. She has been writing professionally since 2008 and her interests are travel, gardening, sewing and Mac computers. Prior to freelance writing, Johnson taught English in Japan. She has a Bachelor of Arts in linguistics from the University of Las Vegas, Nevada.