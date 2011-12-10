Lasko space heaters with ceramic heating elements are designed to be portable, efficient and easy to use, and they help supplement heat from your HVAC system in cooler areas. If your Lasko space heater fan doesn't work, it's possible the heater's ceramic element has failed, or there may be another problem. In either case, Lasko prescribes a few troubleshooting techniques that you can perform at home. If these troubleshooting techniques do not solve your problem, call a qualified Lasko technician. Further tampering with your Lasko ceramic-element space heater may void its warranty or damage the unit.
Video of the Day
Things You'll Need
Vacuum cleaner with hose and brush attachment
How to Troubleshoot a Lasko Ceramic-Element Space Heater
Step 1: Make Sure It's Plugged In
Make sure that the ceramic heater is plugged into the electrical outlet fully. The plug can sometimes come loose and make the unit stop working.
Step 2: Test the Outlet
Plug another appliance into the same outlet to test the outlet. If it's a GFCI outlet, see if it needs to be reset. If the second appliance does not operate, the problem lies with the outlet and not with the Lasko space heater. Plug the heater into a working outlet to return it to normal working order. If the second appliance operates normally, plug the Lasko ceramic space heater back in, turn it on and continue troubleshooting.
Step 3: Check the Circuit Breaker
Look for a tripped circuit breaker or blown fuse if the outlet isn't working or if another outlet on the same circuit isn't work as well. Reset the breaker or replace the fuse and try the heater again.
Step 4: Review the Temperature Setting
Check the temperature setting. Many Lasko ceramic personal heater models come with internal thermostats. If the temperature in the room matches or exceeds the preset temperature on the space heater's thermostat, the Lasko heater will not turn on until the room cools down. Raise the heater's temperature setting and the Lasko heating element should engage again.
Step 5: Let It Cool Down
Leave the Lasko ceramic heater off to cool down in case the thermal overload protection feature was triggered. If other space heater repair tips haven't worked, the unit may be too hot. Lasko heaters have automatic shutoff devices to prevent the heaters from overheating and posing a fire hazard. To reset the heater, you need to leave it off for at least 10 minutes for it to cool down. Move the Lasko heater to a location with plenty of space around it to facilitate adequate air circulation. Turn the space heater back on to see if it's working.
Step 6: Clean the Heater
Clean the space heater unit. Dirt buildup may cause your Lasko heater to run for a few minutes and shut off, then repeat the cycle repeatedly. Unplug the unit. Attach the brush attachment to your vacuum cleaner's hose. Vacuum all elements of the surface of the Lasko ceramic heater. Brush away any stubborn dirt buildup with an old toothbrush. Wipe away remaining soil with a soft cloth. Plug the unit in again.
Step 7: Contact Lasko for Assistance
Call Lasko Technical Assistance at 1-800-233-0268 Monday through Friday anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, to determine further action.
Meg Butler
Based in Houston, Texas, Meg Butler is a professional farmer, house flipper and landscaper. When not busy learning about homes and appliances she's sharing that knowledge. Butler began blogging, editing and writing in 2000. Her work has appered in the "Houston Press" and several other publications. She has an A.A. in journalism and a B.A. in history from New York University.