How to Troubleshoot a Lasko Ceramic-Element Space Heater

Step 5: Let It Cool Down

Leave the Lasko ceramic heater off to cool down in case the thermal overload protection feature was triggered. If other space heater repair tips haven't worked, the unit may be too hot. Lasko heaters have automatic shutoff devices to prevent the heaters from overheating and posing a fire hazard. To reset the heater, you need to leave it off for at least 10 minutes for it to cool down. Move the Lasko heater to a location with plenty of space around it to facilitate adequate air circulation. Turn the space heater back on to see if it's working.