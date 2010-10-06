How to Troubleshoot an LG Air Conditioner Problem

A little preventive maintenance can go a long way where your air conditioner is concerned. Image Credit: Kira-Yan/iStock/GettyImages

The LG company manufactures a slew of window, wall and portable air conditioners under its own and other brand names, including Hampton Bay. Many of the problems that arise in LG air conditioners can exist in other brands as well.

Although a handy do-it-yourselfer can troubleshoot and fix some of these problems, other repairs may require qualified professionals. After adding up the labor and parts costs, repairing a window unit may not be as economical as replacing it, especially if your unit is out of warranty or past its life expectancy, which is an average of 10 years.

Some of the issues you may have with an LG air conditioner include:

Air conditioner does not produce cold air.

Air vents are blocked or dirty.



Water leaks inside the home.



Air conditioner does not blow any air.

Unit does not power on.

Remote control does not work.

Unit Not Cooling

A simple adjustment to the control panel settings can make a difference in the unit producing cold air. Check the control panel settings to ensure they are set correctly.

Step 1: Set to Cool Verify the unit is set to Cool and then set the temperature to its lowest setting, which is 60 degrees Fahrenheit on most LG models equipped with a digital display. Step 2: Adjust Fan Speed Adjust the fan speed to its maximum setting. Advertisement Step 3: Check for Cold Air Check the unit for cold air; if it is not blowing cold air, it may require a refrigerant recharge by a certified professional.

Unit Improperly Installed

Improper installation can lead to a unit not working correctly. Verify the installation is correct and the unit is not obstructed.

Step 1: Check for Adequate Airflow Check to ensure the airflow to the unit is not restricted. The unit must be installed with proper clearances on both sides and at the rear with no obstructions to impede airflow. Advertisement Step 2: Remove Interior Obstructions Remove any blockages in front of the air intake such as furniture or window treatments. Step 3: Check for Outside Obstructions Measure the distance from the window air conditioner to outside obstructions, such as a fence. Confirm that the unit has at least a minimum of 20 inches between its exhaust and any obstructions.

Unit Leaking Water

For wall and window air conditioners, check the angle at which the unit is installed. The unit must tilt toward the outside from at least 1/4 to 1/2 inch in order to properly drain condensation from the base pan to the outside.

Unit Doesn't Blow

Air conditioners that do not blow any more more than likely have a problem with the fan motor or circuit board that controls it. After making all the adjustments, if a unit won't blow air at all, call for professional service.

Unit Won't Power On

When the LG air conditioner won't power on, check various elements to ensure the unit has power.

When the indicator light on the power plug is off:

Step 1: Test the Outlet Plug a clock with a second hand into the wall outlet or use another electrical device to verify the outlet has power. Step 2: Check the Circuit Breakers Check for a tripped circuit breaker or blown fuse if the outlet doesn't work; reset or replace as needed. Step 3: Reset the Unit Press the Reset button on the power plug after verifying the outlet works and then press the Power button on the unit control panel. If the unit fails to power on, call a professional. Advertisement When the indicator light is green: Step 4: Reset the Power Plug Press the Test button on the power plug and then press the Reset button followed by the Power button on the control panel. Call for repair service if the unit fails to power on. If the unit powers on, the safety relay may have tripped. When the indicator light is red or orange, press the Reset button on the power plug and then depress the Power button on the control panel to reset the unit. Call a repair professional if this fails. Advertisement

Air Conditioner Maintenance Tips

Performing regular DIY air conditioner maintenance can go a long way toward preventing problems with your AC unit before they start:

Check the unit for accumulated dirt or debris. The vents, air filter, evaporator coils and condensing coils need to be kept clean through regular preventive maintenance to assure maximum cooling efficiency and longevity of the unit.

Check and clean the air filter at least twice a month. Check the evaporator coils and condensing coils at least seasonally and, when needed, carefully clean them using the brush attachment on a vacuum cleaner.

Problems With the Remote Control

Check the batteries in the remote. They may just need to be replaced, or they may be installed in the wrong direction. Verify the battery contacts are clean and that the batteries fit tightly enough to make a proper connection. If the remote still does not work, clean the sensor panels on both the remote and unit. The problem could also be that the distance or angle from the unit is too long for the remote to work. A bad circuit board in the remote or unit can also result in a nonworking remote, but if this is the problem, it will require replacement or repair service.

Each LG model of air conditioner may have slightly different settings and troubleshooting steps. Visit the LG support site armed with your model number to download the user manual if you don't have it.