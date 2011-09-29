You can stop your dishwasher from beeping. Image Credit: monkeybusinessimages/iStock/GettyImages

Most modern dishwashers, like those from Bosch, come with a control interface that allows the user to choose different settings for the appliance. The control panel will often produce notifications, letting you know when cycles are done or if there are problems with the dishwasher itself. These notifications can be messages on a screen, blinking lights or audible beeps (the manufacturer calls them signal tones). In addition, the dishwasher beeps at the end of the cycle, alerting you to its completion. If you find these notifications annoying and want to turn them off or reduce their volume, this can easily be done through the control panel.

Bosch Dishwasher Types

Bosch dishwashers often come from the factory with the end-of-cycle notification turned on. If you prefer to silence this alert, the first step is to determine your dishwasher's model.

Bosch-brand dishwashers have an informational label in one of two places: either on the side or on the top of the rim on the door of the dishwasher. The informational label will be on the outside of the rim, and your model number will be listed in a box at the top.

Once you have the model number, you can use the Bosch website to search for your owner's manual and operating instructions. Not all Bosch dishwashers have the same features and functions, so it's best to find the instructions that pertain to your model. In the absence of your owner's manual, you can change the volume on your Bosch dishwasher by following some techniques that are common to many Bosch models. To do so, you will need to take note of the numbers on the display the next time a cycle concludes.

How to Stop a Bosch Dishwasher from Beeping When Done

Step 1: Listen at Wash End At wash end, a buzzer will sound if a signal tone has been set. Advertisement Step 2: Open the Dishwasher Door To change the volume of the buzzer, open the door of the dishwasher. Step 3: Press the On/Off Button Locate and press the On/Off button. Step 4: Press the Function Key Press and hold the function key that corresponds to key A as noted in your manual. Step 5: Press the Start Key Press Start until the display shows d:0_ (in the underlined space will be the number indicating your current setting). Release both buttons. Advertisement Step 6: Change the Setting Press the function key A, as identified in the manual, until the display shows b:02. Press function key C, as identified in the manual; each time you do, the volume will rise by 1 (until it gets to 3, then it will return to 0 and start counting over again). To turn off the signal, stop when the display reads b:01. To set the signal to a low volume, stop at b:01; for medium volume, stop at b:02; for the loudest signal stop at b:03. Step 7: Save the Setting Press Start once again to save the setting.