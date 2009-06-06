How to Adjust a Honeywell Thermostat Heat Anticipator

Step 5: Adjust the Pointer

Refer to your particular Honeywell thermostat's instruction manual, if you have one, and use the tip of a wooden pencil to adjust the movable pointer. On models with a movable copper arm, insert the pencil tip into the triangular opening on the end of the arm. On models with a knurled disk, insert the pencil tip in the hole provided on the left of the pointer. Once you've done this, move the pointer to the recommended setting as shown in the instruction manual. If you don't have a manual, or if the above procedure doesn't resolve the problem, go to the next step.