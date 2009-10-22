How to Get Rid of Rats in Trees

Step 4: Remove Food Sources

Practice proper sanitation to get rid of a rat infestation by removing all edible items, which attract the vermin. Place all garbage and trash in sturdy garbage receptacles with snug-fitting lids. Exposed compost heaps should also be placed in containers with secure lids. Pick up your pet's food dish immediately after it has finished eating ⁠— do not leave bowls of uneaten food outside. Remove water bowls as well.

If your fruit trees are attracting the rats, do not allow fallen fruit to remain on the ground, and pick garden vegetables as soon as they are ripe enough. Remove all brush piles on your property and clean up fallen seeds under birdfeeders daily. If you notice rat activity under the feeders, consider removing them until you get the rats under control. Remove piles of trash or debris where rats like to hide and nest. Police your outdoor barbeque grill and other structures for rat activity and set traps in these areas upon finding rat droppings.