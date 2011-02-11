How to Remove Tadpoles from a Swimming Pool

After going to the trouble of collecting the live tadpoles, don't just dump them into a stream or pond — most of them will probably die. The best way to deal with them is to dump the bucket of pool water and tadpoles in a field or in the back of your property.

The creatures will suffocate and die because they are immature and fully aquatic, just like fish. Tadpoles still require the use of gills — not lungs — at this stage of life, meaning that they must remain in the water to breathe, just like fish. However, because it's impossible to tell whether or not your tadpoles are offspring of an invasive frog species, allowing them to expire isn't a bad thing.