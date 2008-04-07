How to Make an Insect Repellent With Vanilla Extract

High concentrations of vanilla may cause skin irritation. Vanilla extract applied to the face or other areas that have thin skin may cause irritation. Try using as much water as you need to guard against skin irritation. Some people may need to use up to 1 c. of water when mixing 1 tbs. of vanilla sugar into a mixture. Don't use vanilla extract as an insect repellent if you are allergic to vanilla. Rub a bit of vanilla extract on your skin as a test before applying this insect repellent.