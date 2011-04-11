What Kinds of Weeds Does Scotts Weed and Feed Kill?

Image Credit: matkovci/iStock/GettyImages

Scotts manufactures a line of lawn care products designed to promote lawn grass health with fertilizer while simultaneously killing broadleaf and stubborn weeds. The company's "Bonus S" weed-and-feed products and Southern Triple Action mainly target post-emergent weeds, meaning weeds that are already growing in the yard. The company also makes weed killers for pre-emergent weeds.

Generally speaking, weed-and-feed products don't eradicate crabgrass because you apply them too late in the season. Some weed-and-feed products may need second or third applications to achieve maximum fertilizer and weed-killing success. Always apply lawn care products in the correct season and intervals according to the lawn grass species and your climate.

Tip Scotts weed-and-feed products kill broadleaf and stubborn weeds in lawns. Read the package instructions carefully; many of these products shouldn't be used on lawns that incorporate dichondra (​Dichondra repens​, USDA zones 7 through 11) or clover (​Trifolium repens​, USDA zones 4 through 8).

Bonus S Southern Scotts Weed and Feed

According to the company's web pages, Bonus S Southern Scotts Weed and Feed fertilizes the lawn to strengthen the grass, providing better tolerance of both heat and drought. The slow-release fertilizer with weed control covers 5,000 or 10,000 square feet of lawn depending upon which size of bag you purchase. Bonus S Southern Weed and Feed kills dollarweed, dandelion, oxalis, chickweed, purslane and several other common weeds. Use it on St. Augustine, Floratam St. Augustine, carpetgrass, centipede and zoysia lawns.

Apply in spring or any time weeds are actively growing in the lawn, and water the lawn thoroughly so the product will penetrate the grass. On warm days with temperatures above 80 degrees Fahrenheit, water immediately after applying weed and feed. Bonus S Southern Weed and Feed has a fertilizer analysis of 29-1-10.

Scotts Turf Builder Southern Triple Action

Scotts Turf Builder Southern Triple Action provides a 20-0-20 nitrogen-rich fertilizer to St. Augustine, Floratam St. Augustine, centipede, zoysia and carpetgrass lawns. The product kills a variety of stubborn weeds that typically invade southern lawns.

In addition to fertilizer and weed killer, Scotts Turf Builder Southern Triple Action includes an insecticide that kills fire ants for six months. Fire ants are a common invader of southern lawns. The insecticide also eliminates earwigs, mole crickets, sod webworms, ticks, chiggers, fleas and several other insect pests that infest lawns in the South.

After the third mowing of the season, apply the product to dry grass. Use a spreader if you have one, to ensure accurate and thorough application. Sweep any stray particles off of the sidewalk or driveway and back onto the grass to prevent it from washing into storm drains and waterways. Water the grass deeply after applying Scotts Turf Builder Southern Triple Action.

Other Scotts Products

Scotts Turf Builder Weed and Feed helps thicken lawns and controls weeds common in lawns in more northerly climates like crabgrass, creeping Charlie and oxalis. It is good for lawns that incorporate Kentucky bluegrass, fescue, rye grass, centipede, bahiagrass, Bermuda or zoysia. You should apply this product when the lawn is wet from dew, although you don't want to apply it if rain is in the forecast for 24 hours. Rain after weed and feed is applied will wash away the weed control particles.

Sometimes you just need a little help in controlling lawn weeds between regular fertilization and weed treatments. Scotts TouchUp Weed Control for Lawn is good for lawns that don't have a big weed problem, but need spot weed killing. While it doesn't provide fertilizer for the lawn, it effectively kills stubborn weeds. Always check the package label to be sure the product is safe for your lawn and to get detailed instructions on how to use the product correctly.