How to Treat Cucumber Blight

Talk to the experts at your local home and garden center or county extension office about cucumber varieties that are resistant to blight in your area.

Never use the same fungicide two seasons in a row; blight easily develops resistance to fungicide sprays. Water garden plants at their base, not overhead. Prolonged leaf moisture encourages fungal development. Wash all garden tools and harvesting baskets at the end of the season. Without protective fungicide spray, pruning wounds may become ideal sites for subsequent infestation. If your plants become worse after pruning, dig the plants up and discard them.