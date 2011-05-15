Natural Sprays to Kill Centipedes

Centipedes can be helpful in ridding other insects in the home and garden.

Centipedes are pests that can be found in and outside of the home. The long bodies are segmented with one pair of legs attached to each segment. Some species can grow to be almost 6 inches long. However, many species will only grow to be slightly over 1 inch. Centipedes are known for eating spiders and small insects. Although the centipede can be helpful in eliminating these pests, they can become a nuisance themselves. Creating natural centipede insecticide will not only remove the centipede problem, but also keep toxic chemicals away from food and family.

Alcohol Spray

Isopropyl alcohol is toxic when digested by bugs. In a spray bottle, add 1 cup of the alcohol to 1 tsp. of vegetable oil and 1 qt. of water. Mix the spray well. The spray will kill any centipedes that are invading flower beds and gardens; it is safe to use on infestations found around plants.

Diatomaceous Earth Spray

Diatomaceous earth is commonly used as an insecticide in both powder and liquid forms. The diatomaceous earth absorbs liquids that it comes in contact with. If a bug comes in contact with the earth, its bodily liquids are drained, which kills the bug. Additionally, diatomaceous earth is an abrasive powder, which can be damaging to the lungs if inhaled. However, creating a diatomaceous spray instead of using the powder form, can reduce the risk. To make the spray, mix 1-4 tablespoons of the diatomaceous earth with a gallon of water. The spray can be applied to plants, around the home's foundation and any other places where centipedes live.

Soap Spray

Like diatomaceous earth, soap dries bugs upon contact. The spray is made using 2 tbsp. liquid dish soap and 1 gallon of warm water. Shake well and spray the mixture into dark crevices and corners that centipedes frequent. Once the soap comes in contact with the centipede, it will begin to dry it out. Keep the spray accessible and spray on centipedes as they appear.

Vegetable Spray

If centipedes are attacking plants, a spray of vegetable oil and liquid dish soap will get rid of the pests without harming the plant. Combine 1 tbsp. of liquid dish soap with 1 cup of vegetable oil in a plastic container and cover. When ready to spray the plant, the mixture must be diluted with water. In a spray bottle, add 2 tbsp. of the mixture to 2 cups of water. Shake the mixture well before spraying. Spray on the plant and repeat every 10 days until no more visible signs of centipede infestation are persent.