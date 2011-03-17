How to Troubleshoot a Weed Trimmer That Will Not Start

Weed trimmers make it easy to keep your landscaping looking great. While convenient, this lawn care tool can sometimes fail to start, forcing you to troubleshoot the tool. Electrical or fuel problems rank among the most common reasons why a string trimmer doesn't start. Troubleshooting the tool corrects these problems and ensures ideal conditions for using it. If you can't figure out the problem on your own, you might need a technician to diagnose and fix the problem.