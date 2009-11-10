How to Use Scotts Turf Builder

Scotts lawn products are available in many different formulas that are designed to meet the specific needs of your lawn depending on where you live and the time of year. Review all the options before choosing the Turf Builder product that's right for your current needs. For example, use Scotts Turf Builder for Southern lawns if you live somewhere that's prone to drought and extreme heat, or if you've just planted new grass seed, use Turf Builder starter food that's designed for new grass. Always follow the specific package directions when applying Turf Builder.