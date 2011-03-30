How to Reset a Sprinkler System

Most modern sprinkler systems can retain programming instructions for years with or without power. This is possible because most control boxes contain a small amount of flash memory, which retains data about watering schedules. It is possible to clear this memory and reset the system.

Sometimes, resetting the system is easier than changing an entire irrigation program if you want to reduce the amount of water used or change the watering schedule. While there are many different types of controllers, Hunter and Toro are two of the largest manufacturers.