How to Drain a Small Pool

With water weighing around 8.3 pounds per gallon, even a small, inflatable pool is extremely heavy once filled. When it comes to the best way to empty a paddling pool or small, inflatable kiddie pool, you don't have to spend tons of money on a pump because an old hose will get the job done. If you have an inflatable pool with a drain plug, you can still use the hose method to drain the water by way of the plug opening.

Removing Water With a Hose

If you have an old hose lying around the yard, you can use it to remove the water from your small pool. In fact, it's one of the best and cheapest ways to empty a paddling pool. Although the process is slower than using a pool pump, you can also place multiple hoses in the pool to remove the water quicker.

Remove any leaves or other debris from the pool before inserting the hose. Leaving the debris in the pool while it's draining means it can clog the hose and either stop or slow the draining process.



Figure out where you will place the draining end of the hose before starting to drain the small pool. You'll want to select a location where it won't flood hardscape areas and will drain into the ground.



Place one end of the hose in the center of the pool. If the hose seems like it wants to jump out of the pool and not remain in place, you can put something on it, like a brick, to hold it in place.



Attach the other end of the hose to a faucet and turn on the water until it starts flowing into the pool to remove any air. Once it starts flowing into the pool, turn off the water, remove the hose from the faucet, and place it in the area where it will drain.



Check the pool frequently to make sure water is still flowing out of it. The hose won't be able to remove the last few inches of water, and when the draining gets to this point, you can remove the hose from the pool.



Remove the last bit of water by either bailing it out with a bucket or using a wet vac to vacuum up the last bit remaining.

Draining a Pool With a Drain Plug

If you have an inflatable pool with a drain plug, you can easily remove all the water using the hose method.

Remove any leaves or other debris from the pool before draining so the opening doesn't get clogged. You'll also want to figure out where you want the water to drain before starting the process.



Check the inside of the pool to make sure that the drain plug is securely plugged in.



Remove the drain valve cap located on the outside of the pool's wall. Attach the female hose end to the drain connector and place the other end of the hose in the selected area where the water will drain.



Attach the end of the hose attached to the drain connector to the drain valve located on the outside of the pool wall. Once connected, the drain connector pushes open the drain plug, and you'll notice water beginning to drain from the pool out the other end of the hose.



Lift the pool on the opposite side of the drain to remove the remaining water if it stops draining because of a low water level below the drain.



Disconnect the hose and drain connector from the pool once it's finished draining and then disconnect the hose from the connector.



Reinsert the pool's drain plug in the drain valve on the inside of the pool and then replace the drain cap located on the outside of the pool.



Mop up any remaining water on the bottom of the pool with a towel or use a wet vac.