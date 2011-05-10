Are Silverfish on My Mattress?

Though silverfish prefer damp, humid environments, there's a chance they may take up residence on a mattress as well. These tiny, slithery creatures are active at night and enjoy eating starchy materials, which occasionally means they'll bite small holes into bed linens or the actual mattress. Don't worry, though; silverfish are more of an annoyance than a serious problem, as they don't bite and aren't harmful to humans.

Identifying Silverfish and Their Damage

Silverfish are a silvery gray color on top and are about 1/2 inch long, moving in a wiggly way that resembles how fish swim. They prefer darkness in areas where human activity is minimal, and they'll dart out of sight quickly once you turn on the lights. If you do catch one out of the corner of your eye, you're most likely to see it in a bathtub, a sink, or the washtub in the laundry room. Moist, humid environments are favorite hangout places for silverfish, but they also hang out in closets or cupboards and occasionally, a bedroom. And they enjoy spaces where food sources, such as books, lots of paper, or even starchy human food items, are available.

Silverfish have tiny mouths, so the holes they create are also tiny and not very obvious. If you hang up clothes to dry in a basement and later discover small holes on the items, silverfish could be to blame. Minuscule yellow spots and tiny black specks on fabrics or the bed may also be signs of silverfish activity.

If you aren't sure whether you've seen silverfish or some other insect on your mattress, consider when you saw the insect, as silverfish are mostly active after dark. If you turn on the light and they quickly wiggle away and they otherwise fit the silverfish description, they are probably silverfish. Other common bedroom bugs don't look or act like silverfish.

Tips for Silverfish Prevention

Silverfish have possibly been on this planet since before even the dinosaurs, so they've learned to adapt and thrive in various conditions over the eons. Even so, they have certain living conditions that they prefer. If you live in a humid environment, either use a dehumidifier or an air conditioner in the bedroom to keep moisture to a minimum. Don't use starch on your bed linens or pajamas, as silverfish love starchy food sources. Switch to breathable bedroom fabrics or use less bedding to cut down on perspiration if possible, as perspiration means more moisture on the bed.

Make the entire home less hospitable to silverfish by sealing any obvious cracks and gaps around windows and doors or in places where pipes or cables enter the house. Get rid of stacks of old papers or books or store them in airtight containers, ideally in another location that isn't humid. Clean the pantry and kitchen cupboards regularly to pick up spills of cereals, grains, and other staples high in carbs and starches.

Repair leaky pipes or dripping faucets and keep the home's air relatively dry. Use ventilation, such as a ceiling vent fan or open window, after taking a shower or bath. Run a dehumidifier in any area that seems damp all the time, such as the basement.