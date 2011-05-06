How to Fix Burn Holes in Couches

Smaller holes can be sewn across with the crossover stitch without the patch. Use the no-fray in the same way and remove any discoloration.

A cigarette can easily burn the fabric of a couch if the hot end touches the fabric. In most cases the fabric will not catch fire because upholstery laws require fabric on furniture to be burn resistant. But the fabric will tend to melt or become damaged in a circle the size of the tip. Repairing this type of damage depends on the fabric type and whether you can harvest some of the couch fabric from elsewhere on the couch.