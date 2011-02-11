How to Hang Shelves on Plaster Walls

When it comes to interior wall coverings, drywall rules in North America, and it's been that way for well over half a century. There are still plenty of older homes with plaster walls , though, and if you happen to live in one, you need to know how these walls are constructed if you plan to install hanging shelves.

The plaster itself is a hard coating spread over a backing of thin strips of wood lath that are nailed to the studs. The studs are the strongest part of the wall and will provide the support the shelves need, but they aren't spaced the same way that they are for drywall, and they are a little more difficult to find. If it should happen that you need to set a shelf support on a part of the wall that isn't in front of a stud, you can do it with toggle bolts that anchor themselves to the back of the lath.