What Kind of Tile for a Floor Is Not Slippery?

Tile flooring can create an elegant and colorful look for any room. However, many floor tile options feature a smooth, shiny surface, which can be extremely slippery. In rooms such as the kitchen and bathroom, where surfaces are likely to become wet, it is particularly important to find flooring with good traction to prevent slips and falls. Fortunately, there are nonslip floor tiles that can keep your family safe from injury while still providing an attractive look for your floor.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Tip When you are buying flooring, remember that looks aren't everything. Many types of tiles are available in textured, nonslip varieties, but make sure you specify that's what you want.

Use Slate Tiles

Slate tile has a rugged appearance and provides excellent traction when used as a floor covering. It comes in a variety of colors, including gray, blue, green, black and red, so you can customize the look of your floor to match the rest of the room.

Because of its porous surface, slate floor tile is prone to staining. However, applying a sealer makes it more resistant to stains and protects the surface from other signs of wear and tear. Sealing your slate floor tile also makes it less susceptible to moisture damage.

Try Honed Granite

Granite tile usually is considered a luxury flooring option. However, if you use honed granite tiling, it actually provides a nonslip surface that works well with a variety of home styles. Honed granite has a matte finish, although the surface remains flat and smooth. Like polished granite, it has an elegant look and comes in a variety of colors and styles.

No two tiles are the same because of the swirling patterns in the stone, so it provides a truly individual look for your home. Honed granite is extremely durable and holds up to wear and tear well. It is moisture-resistant, so you can use it in your bathroom or kitchen.

Choose Cork Tile

Cork tile has a textured surface that provides ideal traction in heavily trafficked areas and rooms with wet surfaces such as the bathroom and kitchen. It is extremely durable and low-maintenance, and it offers easy installation so you can tackle the job yourself.

Cork tile is also moisture-resistant, mold-resistant and bacteria-resistant, making it ideal if there are allergy sufferers in your home. You can choose from a range of colors, designs and patterns to customize the look of your flooring.

Advertisement

Buy Budget-Friendly Vinyl

Vinyl tile is a budget-friendly option, and some vinyl tile is slip-resistant. It is available in a wide range of colors, designs and patterns, and many styles feature a textured surface that provides effective traction. Vinyl can be customized to look like ceramic tile, wood, stone or other types of flooring.

Vinyl tile is also easy to install and clean, and it is one of the most stain-resistant flooring options. You can also find vinyl tile that resembles stone, wood, concrete and terrazzo tile at a fraction of the cost. Vinyl tile can be ideal for a DIY project.