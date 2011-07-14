How to Nail T1-11 Siding

Step 7

Secure the T1-11 to one of the wall studs next to the center stud with 8d nails placed every 8 inches, using the chalk line as a nail placement guide. Drive the first nail into the center of the siding and work toward the top and bottom edges. Place the last nail on each stud within 1 inch of the siding's edge. Repeat this for each wall stud, working from the center stud toward the shiplap edges.