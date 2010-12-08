How to Remove or Paint Plastic Laminate Walls in a Bathroom

Step 4: Sand and Apply a Primer

Apply a layer of super adherent latex primer to the panels using either a paint sprayer or a paint roller fitted with a low-nap roller cover. Apply the primer in rows using two or three thin overlapping layers to build up a coat of the primer. Wait two hours between each layer for the primer to dry slightly. Wait two days after the last layer for the primer to cure. Sand the primer with 220-grit sandpaper to smooth the primer surface. Remove any signs of buildup, or lines left from the roller with the sandpaper. Wipe the panels with a clean cloth to remove any residue from sanding the paint.