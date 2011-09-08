How to Build a Linen Closet for a Bathroom

If you don't already have one, you can build a linen closet for a bathroom to increase storage space for bathroom essentials, such as towels, washcloths, toiletry items and cleaning products. An open bathroom wall, a gap between a shower wall and structural wall, or an alcove are all suitable places to build a linen closet for the bathroom. The job requires framing in a wall, leaving a space for a closet door and installing shelves for storage once you design the closet.