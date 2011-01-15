How to Attach Tile to Drywall Above a Shower Surround

Attach tile to drywall above a shower surround to give your bathroom a finished upscale look with an easy shower remodel. Your shower surround keeps water from coming into contact with the wall behind it. While it probably does a decent job, the drywall above the surround may suffer from water that sprays up or from moisture that accumulates on the drywall. One way to protect the wall above the surround is to install tile. The tile, when grouted and sealed, acts as a moisture barrier, protecting the wall and keeping water where it belongs … in the shower.