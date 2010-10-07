Image Credit: adamkaz/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

When you're shopping for a new toilet, there are so many factors to consider. Among them is height and whether you want a chair-height toilet, but what does that mean?

What is a Chair-Height Toilet? Chair-height toilets are designed to make it easier to sit down or stand up, as they're slightly taller than the standard porcelain throne. They're 17 to 19 inches high at the seat.

Biology vs. Design: Toilet Height

For most of human history, squatting has been an important part of relieving oneself, and the body is designed to work the best at evacuating the bowels or urinating when the doer is squatting. But squatting can be hard on your back and knees, so it isn't the best option for everyone.

Most people look at toilet height as just being a matter of comfort — sitting too low can still mimic the effectiveness of squatting, but getting up can still be tough on your muscles and joints. Those who have mobility challenges can tell you that getting off the throne can be a tough task.

ADA-Compliant Toilet Heights

From the floor to the rim, toilets meeting the ADA standards for those with disabilities and/or seniors must be 17 to 19 inches. In theory, this makes getting up when completed a less challenging ordeal.

But here's the caveat: All this depends on the person in question. Someone small in size won't define "chair height" the same as a larger person. So if you're buying a toilet for a specific person to use, chair height depends entirely on what works for them. Ideally, their knees will be at about a 90-degree angle and their feet will sit flat on the floor.

When feet dangle, it causes circulation issues (and, sometimes, even constipation). But if a toilet is too high, that squatting position that human biology favors can be easily achieved by having a footstool for resting feet on during their toilet experience.

Don’t Forget the Seat

Once you've got your toilet selected, don't forget that seats are often sold separately and will add an inch or more to the overall height. This is why there's a perceived discrepancy between recommended heights for ADA compliance.

According to Home Depot, a chair- or comfort-height toilet ought to be 15 to 17 inches to the top of the rim. But Great Senior Living will tell you the comfort-height toilet is actually 17 to 19 inches — including the seat. The seat makes all the difference, and that's why both of these sites are correct in their recommendations.

Other Solutions for Height

Replacing a toilet is a lot of work, and it may be worth it if you're saving on the price of water per flush or you're refitting a bathroom anyhow. But if you're just trying to make life easier, a more cost-effective solution would be elevated toilet seats — and even those with built-in handles — that can be bought for well under $100.