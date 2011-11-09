How to Fit a Side Splash on a Vanity

Step 2: Position the Side Splash

Position the side splash on the side of the vanity where it will be installed, pushing it as far against the back and side walls as possible. If you have a laminate side splash, make sure that the finished side butts against the wall and the unfinished side faces out. If the side splash is made of stone, such as marble or granite, or a solid-surface material such as cultured marble, the unpolished side should face the room. Positioning the side splash in this way will allow you to draw a cut mark on the back of the piece so that you don't cut off the finished portion.