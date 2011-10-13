Instructions for Constructing a Concentric Reducer

Step 4: Gauge the Circle's Radius

Divide the major diameter by 2 and multiply the answer by itself. Multiply the height of the extended cone by itself. Add together these two figures and calculate the square root of the answer. Record the result. For example, if the major diameter is 8 inches and the height of the cone is 12 inches, the two figures are 16 and 144, respectively, and the result is 12.65 inches. This is the outer radius of the circle that you need as a pattern.