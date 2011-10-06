How Much Oil Does a Honda Lawn Mower Hold?

From the wheels and the grass bag to the blades and the handle, every part of your Honda lawn mower is built by the reputable manufacturer. But perhaps the most enticing selling point is the reliable, long-lasting Honda engine that powers the push mower. Oil can affect the engine's performance and service life span, so it's vital that the oil levels are refilled and checked properly and regularly.

Honda Mower Oil Capacity

The Honda mower capacity for oil across all the most recent models in the HRX, HRN, HRR, and HRS series is 13.5 ounces. The HRC commercial series has an engine oil capacity of 21 ounces. Note that oil capacity is not necessarily the same as the amount of oil you should add; always use the dipstick to determine the proper oil level.

If you own an older Honda mower model, then it's best to check your owner's manual for the engine oil capacity. You can search for your model's manual on the Honda website.

It's important not to exceed the engine oil limit, as an overfill can spill over into the air cleaner housing and the air filter. If you observe white or blue smoke coming from the muffler while your mower is in operation, this is likely due to overfilling the oil.

Oil for a Honda Lawn Mower

Honda recommends using 10W-30 American Petroleum Institute service category SJ oil in its mowers for most conditions. However, other viscosities, like 5W-30 and 30, are recommended by the manufacturer in certain temperatures. Check your owner's manual to determine if your climate supports a different oil viscosity.

Warning The use of nondetergent oil is not advised, as it can shorten the overall service life span of a Honda mower, and the use of two-stroke oil can put the engine in disrepair.

Honda Oil Change Maintenance Schedule

A brand-new Honda mower will require an oil change after the first five hours of use or after the first month if you haven't reached five hours. From there on out with regular use, you'll need to perform an oil change every six months or after 50 hours of use, whichever comes first. In seasons of high use or extreme weather conditions, perform these oil changes more frequently.

Honda Mower Oil Change Tips

Since changing the oil will be a routine part of your mowing experience, there are a few ways to make the process easier. First, make sure the fuel valve is off to prevent any leaks. Drain oil from a warm engine. The warmer oil temperature helps the oil flow out smoothly and more completely.

Tip When you tip the mower on its right side, position a container to catch the used oil. Oil should be disposed of at a service station and never poured on the ground or down a drain.

When adding new oil, pour it in incrementally, then let it settle for a minute before checking the level with the dipstick. Add more in small increments as needed, checking the level each time. Stop when the oil level reaches the upper limit on the dipstick. This helps prevent overfilling the oil, which creates noxious smoke and can damage the engine.