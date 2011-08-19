Brick, Stucco, and Concrete Siding: Costs and Comparisons to Know

Image Credit: KathyDewar/iStock/GettyImages

Curb appeal sets your house apart, and one major way to do that is by choosing your siding material carefully. Brick, stucco, and fiber cement siding are all durable, stand-out options that give your home personality. If you're deciding between these three options, comparing the costs and major features can help.

Brick Siding Costs

The common cost for brick siding for a 2,500-square-foot home is about $18,000, with a typical price range of $10,000 to $75,000. You can expect to pay anywhere from $9 to $28 per square foot for labor and materials for a brick exterior. Labor for brick siding installation usually costs between $3 and $20 per square foot. Expressed as an hourly rate, the typical range for labor is between $50 and $100 per hour. A 1,000-square-foot home would take about 100 to 200 hours.

Brick Siding Considerations

When you choose brick siding, you typically have a wood home underneath with decorative brick siding on the outside. Brick siding options include face brick, thin brick veneer made of real brick, faux brick veneer made of manufactured stone strips, or faux brick panel siding made of epoxy or polyurethane.

Brick offers a timeless look, and this siding material is a good insulator, which helps keep your home energy-efficient. You don't have to worry about brick siding rotting, fading, or showing other signs of wear.

This siding option is the most expensive of the three, and the installation process is long. The mortar between the bricks can deteriorate over time, so you'll need to have it repaired occasionally.

Stucco Siding Costs

On average, it costs about $9,525 for stucco siding for a 1,500-foot house, with the general range between $8,000 and $11,100. You can expect to pay $7 to $9 per square foot for labor and materials. Stucco installation usually accounts for $2 to $3 per square foot.

If you're removing and replacing old stucco, expect to pay between $9,195 and $12,295. If you're replacing a different type of siding with stucco, expect to pay $5 to $12 per square foot. Stucco over brick usually costs between $5 and $9 per square foot, while stucco over wood typically runs $5 to $12 per square foot.

Stucco Siding Considerations

Stucco consists of Portland cement, limestone, water, and sand to create a textured look. The process involves three layers of stucco after a vapor barrier and wire mesh are installed. You can choose a variety of colors and textures for stucco finishes, which gives you more control over the final look.

Stucco can last up to 80 years, making it an economical option. It doesn't require much maintenance, and it's resistant to moisture, insects, and temperature fluctuations. It's typically cheaper than both brick and fiber cement siding.

Stucco siding can crack if your home expands or contracts or if it settles. This siding option isn't generally something a homeowner can DIY. Painting the stucco can cause more moisture to soak into the stucco, so it's not recommended. This means you could get sick of the look of your house over time.

Concrete Siding Costs

Concrete siding, better known as fiber cement siding, costs an average of $13,788, with the typical range between $6,553 and $21,887 for labor and materials. You can expect to pay between $5 and $25 per square foot installed. The labor portion usually costs between $2 and $10 per square foot.

Concrete Siding Considerations

Fiber cement siding is a mix of Portland cement, sand, water, and cellulose, which is then made into a variety of siding options in many colors. It can be manufactured to look like other siding materials, such as wood.

One of the biggest advantages of fiber cement siding is its resistance to outdoor elements, including rotting, fading, termites, and other pests. You can paint this low-maintenance siding if you want a new look. It's one of the most affordable options of the three.

Fiber cement siding isn't a great insulator, so you'll want to make sure your home is well-insulated on its own. You'll likely need to repaint it every 15 years or so unlike brick and stucco, which don't require refinishing.