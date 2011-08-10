How to Troubleshoot a GE Dishwasher With Flashing Lights

Image Credit: kunertus/iStock/GettyImages

The blinking lights on the dishwasher are intended to allow the machine to communicate what it is up to at any given time. Sometimes, those blinking lights can be confusing to understand.

If your GE dishwasher lights are flashing and will not start, this could be due to something simple or could be a sign that the appliance needs to be repaired. Understand what the light sequences and beeping sounds are trying to tell you to determine if you can easily fix the issue or need to call in professional help.

Normal Functioning of the Dishwasher

The GE dishwasher has normal wash and heated dry blinking lights that will alert you to the process that the appliance is currently cycling through. The dishwasher will beep every 30 seconds if its cycle was interrupted by the door opening. Shut the door to stop the beeping noise, and the dishwasher will resume the normal washing cycle.

If all the lights are on, and the GE dishwasher won't start, it could be that the start button was inadvertently hit more than once. If the button was hit more than once, it resets the dishwasher. Wait a moment and hit the start button again until the dishwasher hums to life.

If the start button light is blinking, then the dishwasher has been reset, and the appliance is in the midst of shutting off. It may blink for up to 90 seconds to indicate it is completing the shutting down process.

First Steps to Troubleshoot

A series of blinking lights on the GE dishwasher that won't go away require some attention. It might be resolved by simply pressing the start/reset button. Hold the button down for three seconds before releasing. Check the owner's manual of the GE appliance to know what is normal for the appliance and what may be an early alert to a larger electrical problem.

If the lights continue to defy your efforts and blink, then Remove and Replace recommends unplugging the unit. Wait for at least 10 minutes before plugging the appliance back in and allowing the lights to reset. It may take a few minutes for the dishwasher to possibly run through a diagnostic check before the lights and beeping sounds cease.

Bothersome Blinking Lights and Beeping

A power surge to the unit can cause the lights on the dishwasher keypad to blink or create a beeping sound. GE Appliances recommends pressing the start button and waiting two minutes. If this does not reset the dishwasher, then turn off the power to the unit at the source and wait 30 seconds before restoring the power.

If your GE dishwasher won't start, with a blinking light on the keypad, then it could be a problem with the circuit board. If all of your troubleshooting efforts have failed to stop the dishwasher's lights from blinking and the beeping sounds to cease, then it may be time to call in a professional. They can remedy the situation, check the circuit board for electrical issues and find any underlying problems that are causing the appliance to malfunction.