How to Make a Terrarium Out of a Fish Tank

Step 7: Add the Plants

Now rehome the plants in the terrarium. Get each plant ready by removing it from its pot or container and gently loosening the roots. If some of the roots are very long, trim them carefully with a clean, sharp pruner or plant scissors. Make holes in the soil large enough to create a rooting zone, similar to how you transplant potted plants to an outdoor garden bed. Cover the roots and base of the plant with soil to about the same level as they were planted in their pots and pat down gently so they are held firmly in place.