Bleach is an effective cleaning agent, killing bacteria and whitening surfaces with ease. Thanks to its active ingredient, bleach has a distinct smell that can become overpowering quickly. If you breathe in enough bleach fumes, it can cause you to cough, feel dizzy, or it can cause more serious health issues. But even if the bleach you use to clean your house isn't enough to overpower you and pose a health risk, it will still leave a strong smell behind. To get rid of the smell, there are a few different routes you can take.

4 Easy Ways to Get a Bleach Smell Out of a Room

1. Fresh Air

The first thing you should try when getting rid of a bleach smell in a room is opening the windows. Fresh air may flush out the strong bleach smell. Not only will opening the windows allow the bleach particles to escape, but it will also let fresh, clean-smelling air in. To go a step further, open multiple windows and turn on a fan to help circulate the air.

2. Baking Soda

Baking soda is a natural odor eliminator. Fill a dish with about 1/2 cup baking soda and set it in the room you're cleaning — giving it a few hours to work its magic and absorb the bleach smell. This is an effective, natural way to get a bleach smell out of a room and it's a great option if you're cleaning a room that doesn't have any windows or ventilation to work with.

3. Activated Charcoal

Like baking soda, activated charcoal absorbs smells naturally. Activated charcoal is actually more effective at absorbing smells than baking soda, but you might have to take a special trip to a health food store to find it, while baking soda is likely already in your pantry. Use activated charcoal the same way you would use baking soda — place some in a dish and set it in the room. The bleach smell will be gone in a few hours.

4. Vinegar

Pour about a cup of white vinegar into a bowl and place it in the room you're trying to eliminate the bleach smell from. Shut the door and let the vinegar sit overnight. The bleach smell should be completely gone the next day, though the room may slightly smell of vinegar instead. The vinegar smell should go away on its own after an hour or so.