If you want something durable, long-lasting, and aesthetically appealing, you may be tempted to tile your floor. Although the finished product is worth it, this can be a more expensive and time-consuming process than for other floor covers. Tile floor installation can be a DIY job, or you can call in a professional tiler depending on the most cost-effective method.

How Long Does It Take to Tile a Floor?

Obviously, with many factors to take into consideration, it is difficult to accurately estimate a tile flooring time frame. However, most people consider eight hours of tiling to be standard for a 40-square-foot space. On top of this, you'll need around an hour of prep time per job, an hour of layout time per job, and from three to four hours for grouting and cleaning. Don't forget about the 24 hours to leave between the installation and the grouting. Using this as a general principle should give you a conservative estimate for how long it will take to tile your floor.

Tile Size and Type

One factor to consider is the size of your chosen tile. A bigger tile will take up more space, and therefore, less tiles have to be laid down over the course of the job. The bigger the tile, the faster the installation process.

It's also worth measuring your tiles in relation to your floor. If you can find tiles that fit perfectly, you won't have to cut tiles for more difficult areas. A room with an unusual shape will take much longer to tile. You should also consider tile orientation. While diagonal tiling is trendy and looks attractive, it will ultimately slow down your process.

Tiles can vary hugely in price, and it's important to remember that they are typically priced per tile. Expensive, small tiles can add up to an enormous cost per square foot and can make your tile installation cost more than you expected. Try to calculate a per-square-foot rating for all your options before settling on a chosen tile.

Prepping, Curing, Grouting, and Cleaning

If your floor isn't completely flat, tiles will not adhere properly or will crack. If this is the case, you may need to add a layer of backer board to level out your floor and cover protrusions of any nails or raised seams.

After your tiling job is finished, you should wait at least 24 hours before walking on it. Remember to add this time to your tile installation estimate.

After your tiles have set, you should add grouting between them to hold them in place. This part of the job can be time-consuming, particularly if your tiles are small or have an unusual shape. After grouting, the excess can be cleaned off with soapy water. This can take time too, as it can take a few washes to remove the excess adequately.